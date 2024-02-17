Hello User
Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.57Cr, Revenue increased by 31.4% YoY

Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.57Cr, Revenue increased by 31.4% YoY

Livemint

Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 31.4% YoY & profit at 1.57Cr

Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live

Nectar Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.4% & the profit came at 1.57cr. It is noteworthy that Nectar Lifesciences had declared a loss of 9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 132.13% q-o-q & increased by 301.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 117.07% Y-o-Y.

Nectar Lifesciences has delivered -2.78% return in the last 1 week, 50.92% return in the last 6 months, and 14.31% YTD return.

Currently, Nectar Lifesciences has a market cap of 824.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 40 & 14.5 respectively.

Nectar Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue452.17397.96+13.62%344.13+31.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.6220.31+6.47%19.71+9.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.3715.31+0.4%14.78+3.99%
Total Operating Expense425.35386.41+10.08%357.46+18.99%
Operating Income26.8211.55+132.13%-13.34+301.08%
Net Income Before Taxes2.461.64+49.62%-17.56+113.99%
Net Income1.571.02+54.28%-9.29+116.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.070.05+40%-0.41+117.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹452.17Cr

