Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.57Cr, Revenue increased by 31.4% YoY

Nectar Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.4% & the profit came at ₹1.57cr. It is noteworthy that Nectar Lifesciences had declared a loss of ₹9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 132.13% q-o-q & increased by 301.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 117.07% Y-o-Y.

Nectar Lifesciences has delivered -2.78% return in the last 1 week, 50.92% return in the last 6 months, and 14.31% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Nectar Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹824.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40 & ₹14.5 respectively.

Nectar Lifesciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 452.17 397.96 +13.62% 344.13 +31.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.62 20.31 +6.47% 19.71 +9.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.37 15.31 +0.4% 14.78 +3.99% Total Operating Expense 425.35 386.41 +10.08% 357.46 +18.99% Operating Income 26.82 11.55 +132.13% -13.34 +301.08% Net Income Before Taxes 2.46 1.64 +49.62% -17.56 +113.99% Net Income 1.57 1.02 +54.28% -9.29 +116.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.07 0.05 +40% -0.41 +117.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹452.17Cr

