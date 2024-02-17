Nectar Lifesciences Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.57Cr, Revenue increased by 31.4% YoY

Nectar Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.4% & the profit came at ₹1.57cr. It is noteworthy that Nectar Lifesciences had declared a loss of ₹9.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.47% q-o-q & increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 132.13% q-o-q & increased by 301.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 117.07% Y-o-Y.
Nectar Lifesciences has delivered -2.78% return in the last 1 week, 50.92% return in the last 6 months, and 14.31% YTD return.
Currently, Nectar Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹824.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40 & ₹14.5 respectively.
Nectar Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|452.17
|397.96
|+13.62%
|344.13
|+31.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.62
|20.31
|+6.47%
|19.71
|+9.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.37
|15.31
|+0.4%
|14.78
|+3.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|425.35
|386.41
|+10.08%
|357.46
|+18.99%
|Operating Income
|26.82
|11.55
|+132.13%
|-13.34
|+301.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.46
|1.64
|+49.62%
|-17.56
|+113.99%
|Net Income
|1.57
|1.02
|+54.28%
|-9.29
|+116.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.07
|0.05
|+40%
|-0.41
|+117.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹452.17Cr
