Nelcast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 378.54% YoY

Nelcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 378.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.6% and the profit increased by 53.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.8% q-o-q & increased by 328.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 113.92% Y-o-Y.

Nelcast has delivered 3.09% return in the last 1 week, 40.02% return in the last 6 months, and 4.59% YTD return.

Currently, Nelcast has a market cap of ₹1436.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹194.3 & ₹85.5 respectively.

Nelcast Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 320.36 358.34 -10.6% 327.03 -2.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.37 19.95 -2.94% 17.63 +9.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.4 5.86 +9.31% 6.08 +5.3% Total Operating Expense 283.87 332.43 -14.61% 318.51 -10.87% Operating Income 36.48 25.91 +40.8% 8.52 +328.43% Net Income Before Taxes 31.17 22.32 +39.66% 7.13 +337.24% Net Income 25.53 16.64 +53.44% 5.34 +378.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.3 1.91 -31.68% 0.61 +113.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹320.36Cr

