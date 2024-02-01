Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nelcast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 378.54% YoY

Livemint

Nelcast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 2.04% YoY & Profit Increased by 378.54% YoY

Nelcast Q3 FY24 Results Live

Nelcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 378.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.6% and the profit increased by 53.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.8% q-o-q & increased by 328.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 113.92% Y-o-Y.

Nelcast has delivered 3.09% return in the last 1 week, 40.02% return in the last 6 months, and 4.59% YTD return.

Currently, Nelcast has a market cap of 1436.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 194.3 & 85.5 respectively.

Nelcast Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue320.36358.34-10.6%327.03-2.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.3719.95-2.94%17.63+9.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.45.86+9.31%6.08+5.3%
Total Operating Expense283.87332.43-14.61%318.51-10.87%
Operating Income36.4825.91+40.8%8.52+328.43%
Net Income Before Taxes31.1722.32+39.66%7.13+337.24%
Net Income25.5316.64+53.44%5.34+378.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.31.91-31.68%0.61+113.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹320.36Cr

