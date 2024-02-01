Nelcast Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 378.54% YoY

Nelcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 378.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.6% and the profit increased by 53.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 40.8% q-o-q & increased by 328.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 113.92% Y-o-Y.
Nelcast has delivered 3.09% return in the last 1 week, 40.02% return in the last 6 months, and 4.59% YTD return.
Currently, Nelcast has a market cap of ₹1436.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹194.3 & ₹85.5 respectively.
Nelcast Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|320.36
|358.34
|-10.6%
|327.03
|-2.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.37
|19.95
|-2.94%
|17.63
|+9.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.4
|5.86
|+9.31%
|6.08
|+5.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|283.87
|332.43
|-14.61%
|318.51
|-10.87%
|Operating Income
|36.48
|25.91
|+40.8%
|8.52
|+328.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.17
|22.32
|+39.66%
|7.13
|+337.24%
|Net Income
|25.53
|16.64
|+53.44%
|5.34
|+378.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.3
|1.91
|-31.68%
|0.61
|+113.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹320.36Cr
