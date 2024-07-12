NELCO Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.42% YOY

NELCO Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.99% YoY & profit decreased by 20.42% YoY

12 Jul 2024
NELCO Q1 Results Live
NELCO Q1 Results Live

NELCO Q1 Results Live : NELCO announced their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, reflecting a decrease in revenue by 5.99% and a decline in profit by 20.42% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 9.23% decrease in revenue and a 25.25% drop in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 9.25% increase q-o-q and a 7.69% rise y-o-y.

Operating income also took a hit, declining by 19.84% q-o-q and 23.75% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 2, down by 20.32% YoY.

In terms of returns, NELCO delivered -0.39% in the last week, with 6.7% return over the past 6 months and 10.73% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, NELCO holds a market cap of 2007.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 957 & 642.55 respectively.

NELCO Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue74.0881.61-9.23%78.8-5.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.0511.03+9.25%11.19+7.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.295.95-11.09%5.22+1.34%
Total Operating Expense67.0572.84-7.95%69.58-3.64%
Operating Income7.038.77-19.84%9.22-23.75%
Net Income Before Taxes6.118.06-24.19%8.06-24.19%
Net Income4.566.1-25.25%5.73-20.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.67-25.09%2.51-20.32%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.56Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74.08Cr
