NELCO Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.42% YOY

NELCO Q1 Results Live : NELCO announced their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, reflecting a decrease in revenue by 5.99% and a decline in profit by 20.42% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 9.23% decrease in revenue and a 25.25% drop in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 9.25% increase q-o-q and a 7.69% rise y-o-y.

Operating income also took a hit, declining by 19.84% q-o-q and 23.75% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2, down by 20.32% YoY.

In terms of returns, NELCO delivered -0.39% in the last week, with 6.7% return over the past 6 months and 10.73% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, NELCO holds a market cap of ₹2007.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹957 & ₹642.55 respectively.

NELCO Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 74.08 81.61 -9.23% 78.8 -5.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.05 11.03 +9.25% 11.19 +7.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.29 5.95 -11.09% 5.22 +1.34% Total Operating Expense 67.05 72.84 -7.95% 69.58 -3.64% Operating Income 7.03 8.77 -19.84% 9.22 -23.75% Net Income Before Taxes 6.11 8.06 -24.19% 8.06 -24.19% Net Income 4.56 6.1 -25.25% 5.73 -20.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 2 2.67 -25.09% 2.51 -20.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹74.08Cr

