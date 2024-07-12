NELCO Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.42% YOY

NELCO Q1 Results Live : NELCO announced their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024, reflecting a decrease in revenue by 5.99% and a decline in profit by 20.42% YoY.
Quarterly comparison shows a 9.23% decrease in revenue and a 25.25% drop in profit from the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 9.25% increase q-o-q and a 7.69% rise y-o-y.
Operating income also took a hit, declining by 19.84% q-o-q and 23.75% y-o-y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2, down by 20.32% YoY.
In terms of returns, NELCO delivered -0.39% in the last week, with 6.7% return over the past 6 months and 10.73% Year-to-Date (YTD).
As of now, NELCO holds a market cap of ₹2007.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹957 & ₹642.55 respectively.
NELCO Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|74.08
|81.61
|-9.23%
|78.8
|-5.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.05
|11.03
|+9.25%
|11.19
|+7.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.29
|5.95
|-11.09%
|5.22
|+1.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.05
|72.84
|-7.95%
|69.58
|-3.64%
|Operating Income
|7.03
|8.77
|-19.84%
|9.22
|-23.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.11
|8.06
|-24.19%
|8.06
|-24.19%
|Net Income
|4.56
|6.1
|-25.25%
|5.73
|-20.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2
|2.67
|-25.09%
|2.51
|-20.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.56Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹74.08Cr
