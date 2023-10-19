NELCO Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.29% YOY

NELCO, a leading company in the technology industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a 1.6% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit for the quarter rose by an impressive 27.29% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, NELCO experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 2.73% and the profit decreased by 0.7%. Despite this, the company's year-over-year growth remains strong.

One of the key factors contributing to NELCO's improved profitability is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.57% year-on-year. This shows the company's efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also saw a mixed performance, with a decrease of 4.66% compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 15.05% year-on-year. This indicates that NELCO has been able to maintain a strong overall financial performance.

NELCO's earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 is reported to be ₹2.49, which marks a significant increase of 27.04% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, NELCO has delivered a return of 1.82% in the last week, showcasing its resilience in the market. Over a longer time horizon, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 43.13% in the last six months, indicating strong investor confidence. Year-to-date, NELCO has generated a return of 9.92% for its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, NELCO has a market capitalization of ₹1785.65 Cr and its stock has a 52-week high/low of ₹909 and ₹486.15 respectively. These figures reflect the company's overall market value and its stock's price range over the past year.

NELCO Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 76.65 78.8 -2.73% 75.44 +1.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.36 11.19 -7.42% 9.37 +10.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.12 5.22 -1.92% 6.71 -23.7% Total Operating Expense 67.86 69.58 -2.47% 67.8 +0.09% Operating Income 8.79 9.22 -4.66% 7.64 +15.05% Net Income Before Taxes 7.55 8.06 -6.33% 6.29 +20.03% Net Income 5.69 5.73 -0.7% 4.47 +27.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.49 2.51 -0.8% 1.96 +27.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.69Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹76.65Cr

