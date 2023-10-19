NELCO Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.29% YOY
NELCO Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.6% YoY & profit increased by 27.29% YoY
NELCO, a leading company in the technology industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a 1.6% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit for the quarter rose by an impressive 27.29% year-over-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, NELCO experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 2.73% and the profit decreased by 0.7%. Despite this, the company's year-over-year growth remains strong.
One of the key factors contributing to NELCO's improved profitability is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.57% year-on-year. This shows the company's efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs.
The operating income also saw a mixed performance, with a decrease of 4.66% compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 15.05% year-on-year. This indicates that NELCO has been able to maintain a strong overall financial performance.
NELCO's earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 is reported to be ₹2.49, which marks a significant increase of 27.04% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, NELCO has delivered a return of 1.82% in the last week, showcasing its resilience in the market. Over a longer time horizon, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 43.13% in the last six months, indicating strong investor confidence. Year-to-date, NELCO has generated a return of 9.92% for its shareholders.
Currently, NELCO has a market capitalization of ₹1785.65 Cr and its stock has a 52-week high/low of ₹909 and ₹486.15 respectively. These figures reflect the company's overall market value and its stock's price range over the past year.
NELCO Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|76.65
|78.8
|-2.73%
|75.44
|+1.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.36
|11.19
|-7.42%
|9.37
|+10.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.12
|5.22
|-1.92%
|6.71
|-23.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.86
|69.58
|-2.47%
|67.8
|+0.09%
|Operating Income
|8.79
|9.22
|-4.66%
|7.64
|+15.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.55
|8.06
|-6.33%
|6.29
|+20.03%
|Net Income
|5.69
|5.73
|-0.7%
|4.47
|+27.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.49
|2.51
|-0.8%
|1.96
|+27.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.69Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹76.65Cr
