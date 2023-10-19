Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NELCO Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.29% YOY

NELCO Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.29% YOY

Livemint

NELCO Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.6% YoY & profit increased by 27.29% YoY

NELCO Q2 FY24 Results

NELCO, a leading company in the technology industry, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a 1.6% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the profit for the quarter rose by an impressive 27.29% year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, NELCO experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 2.73% and the profit decreased by 0.7%. Despite this, the company's year-over-year growth remains strong.

One of the key factors contributing to NELCO's improved profitability is the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 10.57% year-on-year. This shows the company's efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The operating income also saw a mixed performance, with a decrease of 4.66% compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 15.05% year-on-year. This indicates that NELCO has been able to maintain a strong overall financial performance.

NELCO's earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 is reported to be 2.49, which marks a significant increase of 27.04% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, NELCO has delivered a return of 1.82% in the last week, showcasing its resilience in the market. Over a longer time horizon, the company has achieved a remarkable return of 43.13% in the last six months, indicating strong investor confidence. Year-to-date, NELCO has generated a return of 9.92% for its shareholders.

Currently, NELCO has a market capitalization of 1785.65 Cr and its stock has a 52-week high/low of 909 and 486.15 respectively. These figures reflect the company's overall market value and its stock's price range over the past year.

NELCO Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue76.6578.8-2.73%75.44+1.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.3611.19-7.42%9.37+10.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.125.22-1.92%6.71-23.7%
Total Operating Expense67.8669.58-2.47%67.8+0.09%
Operating Income8.799.22-4.66%7.64+15.05%
Net Income Before Taxes7.558.06-6.33%6.29+20.03%
Net Income5.695.73-0.7%4.47+27.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.492.51-0.8%1.96+27.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.69Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹76.65Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
