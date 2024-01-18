NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23% YoY

NELCO declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.14% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.6% and the profit increased by 8.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 16.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.83% Y-o-Y.
NELCO has delivered 1.05% return in the last 1 week, -0.02% return in the last 6 months, and 3.52% YTD return.
Currently, NELCO has a market cap of ₹1876.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹893.8 & ₹486.15 respectively.
NELCO Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|83.24
|76.65
|+8.6%
|74.23
|+12.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.46
|10.36
|+0.97%
|8.97
|+16.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.85
|5.12
|+14.26%
|6.84
|-14.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|72.77
|67.86
|+7.24%
|65.77
|+10.64%
|Operating Income
|10.47
|8.79
|+19.11%
|8.46
|+23.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.4
|7.52
|+25%
|7.21
|+30.37%
|Net Income
|6.15
|5.69
|+8.08%
|5
|+23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.69
|2.49
|+8.03%
|2.19
|+22.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹83.24Cr
