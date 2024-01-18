Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23% YoY

NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23% YoY

Livemint

NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.14% YoY & profit increased by 23% YoY

NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live

NELCO declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.14% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.6% and the profit increased by 8.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 16.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.83% Y-o-Y.

NELCO has delivered 1.05% return in the last 1 week, -0.02% return in the last 6 months, and 3.52% YTD return.

Currently, NELCO has a market cap of 1876.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 893.8 & 486.15 respectively.

NELCO Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue83.2476.65+8.6%74.23+12.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.4610.36+0.97%8.97+16.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.855.12+14.26%6.84-14.47%
Total Operating Expense72.7767.86+7.24%65.77+10.64%
Operating Income10.478.79+19.11%8.46+23.76%
Net Income Before Taxes9.47.52+25%7.21+30.37%
Net Income6.155.69+8.08%5+23%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.692.49+8.03%2.19+22.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹83.24Cr

