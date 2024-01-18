NELCO Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23% YoY

NELCO declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.14% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.6% and the profit increased by 8.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 16.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 23.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.83% Y-o-Y.

NELCO has delivered 1.05% return in the last 1 week, -0.02% return in the last 6 months, and 3.52% YTD return.

Currently, NELCO has a market cap of ₹1876.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹893.8 & ₹486.15 respectively.

NELCO Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 83.24 76.65 +8.6% 74.23 +12.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.46 10.36 +0.97% 8.97 +16.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.85 5.12 +14.26% 6.84 -14.47% Total Operating Expense 72.77 67.86 +7.24% 65.77 +10.64% Operating Income 10.47 8.79 +19.11% 8.46 +23.76% Net Income Before Taxes 9.4 7.52 +25% 7.21 +30.37% Net Income 6.15 5.69 +8.08% 5 +23% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.69 2.49 +8.03% 2.19 +22.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹83.24Cr

