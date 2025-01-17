NELCO Q3 Results 2025:NELCO declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 3.03% year-on-year, with profit plummeting by 19.51% YOY, now standing at ₹4.95 crore against revenue of ₹80.72 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NELCO's revenue saw a decline of 2.22%, although profit showed a positive growth of 20.73%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 2.01% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 7.17% year-on-year.

NELCO Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 22.26% from the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 33.91% compared to the same period last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.17, reflecting a decrease of 19.33% year-on-year.

NELCO has delivered a -10.52% return in the last week, 41.87% return over the last six months, but a -9.25% return year-to-date.

Currently, NELCO boasts a market capitalization of ₹2613.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1502.75 and a low of ₹642.55.

NELCO Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 80.72 82.55 -2.22% 83.24 -3.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.21 11.44 -2.01% 10.46 +7.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.26 5.18 +1.54% 5.85 -10.09% Total Operating Expense 73.8 76.89 -4.02% 72.77 +1.42% Operating Income 6.92 5.66 +22.26% 10.47 -33.91% Net Income Before Taxes 6.98 5.44 +28.31% 9.4 -25.74% Net Income 4.95 4.1 +20.73% 6.15 -19.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.17 1.8 +20.56% 2.69 -19.33%