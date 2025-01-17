NELCO Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 19.51% YOY, profit at ₹4.95 crore and revenue at ₹80.72 crore

NELCO Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 3.03% YoY & profit decreased by 19.51% YoY, profit at 4.95 crore and revenue at 80.72 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
NELCO Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

NELCO Q3 Results 2025:NELCO declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 3.03% year-on-year, with profit plummeting by 19.51% YOY, now standing at 4.95 crore against revenue of 80.72 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, NELCO's revenue saw a decline of 2.22%, although profit showed a positive growth of 20.73%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 2.01% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 7.17% year-on-year.

NELCO Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 22.26% from the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 33.91% compared to the same period last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 2.17, reflecting a decrease of 19.33% year-on-year.

NELCO has delivered a -10.52% return in the last week, 41.87% return over the last six months, but a -9.25% return year-to-date.

Currently, NELCO boasts a market capitalization of 2613.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 1502.75 and a low of 642.55.

NELCO Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue80.7282.55-2.22%83.24-3.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2111.44-2.01%10.46+7.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.265.18+1.54%5.85-10.09%
Total Operating Expense73.876.89-4.02%72.77+1.42%
Operating Income6.925.66+22.26%10.47-33.91%
Net Income Before Taxes6.985.44+28.31%9.4-25.74%
Net Income4.954.1+20.73%6.15-19.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.171.8+20.56%2.69-19.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹4.95Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹80.72Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
