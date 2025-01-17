NELCO Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 19.51% YOY, profit at ₹4.95 crore and revenue at ₹80.72 crore

NELCO Q3 Results 2025:NELCO declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 3.03% year-on-year, with profit plummeting by 19.51% YOY, now standing at ₹4.95 crore against revenue of ₹80.72 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, NELCO's revenue saw a decline of 2.22%, although profit showed a positive growth of 20.73%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 2.01% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 7.17% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 22.26% from the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 33.91% compared to the same period last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.17, reflecting a decrease of 19.33% year-on-year.
NELCO has delivered a -10.52% return in the last week, 41.87% return over the last six months, but a -9.25% return year-to-date.
Currently, NELCO boasts a market capitalization of ₹2613.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1502.75 and a low of ₹642.55.
NELCO Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|80.72
|82.55
|-2.22%
|83.24
|-3.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.21
|11.44
|-2.01%
|10.46
|+7.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.26
|5.18
|+1.54%
|5.85
|-10.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.8
|76.89
|-4.02%
|72.77
|+1.42%
|Operating Income
|6.92
|5.66
|+22.26%
|10.47
|-33.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.98
|5.44
|+28.31%
|9.4
|-25.74%
|Net Income
|4.95
|4.1
|+20.73%
|6.15
|-19.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.17
|1.8
|+20.56%
|2.69
|-19.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹4.95Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹80.72Cr