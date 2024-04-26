Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NELCO Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 7.77% YOY

NELCO Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 7.77% YOY

Livemint

NELCO Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.45% YoY & profit increased by 7.77% YoY

NELCO Q4 Results Live

NELCO Q4 Results Live : NELCO declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.45% & the profit increased by 7.77% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 0.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 8.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.67 for Q4 which increased by 7.69% Y-o-Y.

NELCO has delivered 3.22% return in the last 1 week, 11.29% return in last 6 months and -1.96% YTD return.

Currently the NELCO has a market cap of 1777.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 893.8 & 580.8 respectively.

NELCO Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.6183.24-1.96%81.98-0.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.0310.46+5.45%9.62+14.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.955.85+1.71%7.95-25.16%
Total Operating Expense72.8472.77+0.1%73.89-1.42%
Operating Income8.7710.47-16.24%8.09+8.41%
Net Income Before Taxes8.069.4-14.26%7.65+5.36%
Net Income6.16.15-0.81%5.66+7.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.672.69-0.74%2.48+7.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.