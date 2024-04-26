NELCO Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 7.77% YOY

NELCO Q4 Results Live : NELCO declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.45% & the profit increased by 7.77% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 0.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 8.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.67 for Q4 which increased by 7.69% Y-o-Y.
NELCO has delivered 3.22% return in the last 1 week, 11.29% return in last 6 months and -1.96% YTD return.
Currently the NELCO has a market cap of ₹1777.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹893.8 & ₹580.8 respectively.
NELCO Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.61
|83.24
|-1.96%
|81.98
|-0.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.03
|10.46
|+5.45%
|9.62
|+14.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.95
|5.85
|+1.71%
|7.95
|-25.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|72.84
|72.77
|+0.1%
|73.89
|-1.42%
|Operating Income
|8.77
|10.47
|-16.24%
|8.09
|+8.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.06
|9.4
|-14.26%
|7.65
|+5.36%
|Net Income
|6.1
|6.15
|-0.81%
|5.66
|+7.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.67
|2.69
|-0.74%
|2.48
|+7.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.61Cr
