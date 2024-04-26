NELCO Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 7.77% YOY

NELCO Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.45% YoY & profit increased by 7.77% YoY

NELCO Q4 Results Live : NELCO declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.45% & the profit increased by 7.77% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 0.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 14.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 8.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.67 for Q4 which increased by 7.69% Y-o-Y.

NELCO has delivered 3.22% return in the last 1 week, 11.29% return in last 6 months and -1.96% YTD return.

Currently the NELCO has a market cap of ₹1777.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹893.8 & ₹580.8 respectively.

NELCO Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.61 83.24 -1.96% 81.98 -0.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.03 10.46 +5.45% 9.62 +14.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.95 5.85 +1.71% 7.95 -25.16% Total Operating Expense 72.84 72.77 +0.1% 73.89 -1.42% Operating Income 8.77 10.47 -16.24% 8.09 +8.41% Net Income Before Taxes 8.06 9.4 -14.26% 7.65 +5.36% Net Income 6.1 6.15 -0.81% 5.66 +7.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.67 2.69 -0.74% 2.48 +7.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹81.61Cr

