Neobank Chqbook records 100% revenue growth in FY23, aims to empower small businesses

Neobank Chqbook records 100% revenue growth in FY23, aims to empower small businesses3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Chqbook, a fintech provider to small businesses has revealed its significant accomplishments for FY 2023, which show top-line growth across all of its lines of business (LOBs). Chqbook has been providing digital access to financial services, such as current accounts, business loans, and insurance, to small company owners through its mobile application with an aim to expand financial inclusion in India. With a range of financial services, Chqbook empowers small business owners in India and achieves significant milestones in FY 2023.
