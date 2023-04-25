Neobank Chqbook records 100% revenue growth in FY23, aims to empower small businesses

Vipul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Chqbook, expressed his delight in the key milestones achieved in FY23, which align with the company's mission and vision to bridge the gap for small business owners by understanding their financial goals and offering them products tailored to their requirements. Sharma further added, "Since the launch of the Chqbook app in October 2020, we have been working to meet the needs of small business owners with its suite of services. Empowering the underserved segment to be financially independent is the ultimate goal of the company."