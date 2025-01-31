NESCO Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 17.27% YOY, profit at ₹109.94 crore and revenue at ₹206.54 crore

NESCO Q3 Results 2025:NESCO declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 16.19% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose significantly by 17.27% YoY, reaching ₹109.94 crore, while revenue totaled ₹206.54 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.52%, and profit saw an increase of 2.86%.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.07% YoY, reflecting the company’s expanding operational footprint.
The operating income also saw positive growth, up by 4.71% q-o-q and 12.88% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.6, marking an increase of 17.29% YoY.
Despite some recent fluctuations, NESCO has delivered a -5.82% return in the last week, alongside a positive 5.48% return over the last six months and a modest 0.42% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, NESCO boasts a market capitalization of ₹6818.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1081.9 and a low of ₹748.6.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.
NESCO Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|206.54
|192.1
|+7.52%
|177.76
|+16.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.4
|8.1
|+3.7%
|7.3
|+15.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.82
|12.02
|+6.66%
|14.07
|-8.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.93
|84.56
|+11.08%
|78
|+20.42%
|Operating Income
|112.61
|107.54
|+4.71%
|99.76
|+12.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|141.84
|135.01
|+5.06%
|120.97
|+17.25%
|Net Income
|109.94
|106.88
|+2.86%
|93.75
|+17.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.6
|15.17
|+2.83%
|13.3
|+17.29%
