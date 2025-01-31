NESCO Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 17.27% YOY, profit at ₹109.94 crore and revenue at ₹206.54 crore

NESCO Q3 Results 2025:NESCO declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 16.19% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose significantly by 17.27% YoY, reaching ₹109.94 crore, while revenue totaled ₹206.54 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.52%, and profit saw an increase of 2.86%.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.07% YoY, reflecting the company’s expanding operational footprint.

The operating income also saw positive growth, up by 4.71% q-o-q and 12.88% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.6, marking an increase of 17.29% YoY.

Despite some recent fluctuations, NESCO has delivered a -5.82% return in the last week, alongside a positive 5.48% return over the last six months and a modest 0.42% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, NESCO boasts a market capitalization of ₹6818.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1081.9 and a low of ₹748.6.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

NESCO Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 206.54 192.1 +7.52% 177.76 +16.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.4 8.1 +3.7% 7.3 +15.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.82 12.02 +6.66% 14.07 -8.88% Total Operating Expense 93.93 84.56 +11.08% 78 +20.42% Operating Income 112.61 107.54 +4.71% 99.76 +12.88% Net Income Before Taxes 141.84 135.01 +5.06% 120.97 +17.25% Net Income 109.94 106.88 +2.86% 93.75 +17.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.6 15.17 +2.83% 13.3 +17.29%

