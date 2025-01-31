NESCO Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 17.27% YOY, profit at ₹109.94 crore and revenue at ₹206.54 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
NESCO Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

NESCO Q3 Results 2025:NESCO declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showing a topline increase of 16.19% year-over-year (YoY). The profit rose significantly by 17.27% YoY, reaching 109.94 crore, while revenue totaled 206.54 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.52%, and profit saw an increase of 2.86%.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.07% YoY, reflecting the company’s expanding operational footprint.

NESCO Q3 Results

The operating income also saw positive growth, up by 4.71% q-o-q and 12.88% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 15.6, marking an increase of 17.29% YoY.

Despite some recent fluctuations, NESCO has delivered a -5.82% return in the last week, alongside a positive 5.48% return over the last six months and a modest 0.42% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, NESCO boasts a market capitalization of 6818.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 1081.9 and a low of 748.6.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

NESCO Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue206.54192.1+7.52%177.76+16.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.48.1+3.7%7.3+15.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8212.02+6.66%14.07-8.88%
Total Operating Expense93.9384.56+11.08%78+20.42%
Operating Income112.61107.54+4.71%99.76+12.88%
Net Income Before Taxes141.84135.01+5.06%120.97+17.25%
Net Income109.94106.88+2.86%93.75+17.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.615.17+2.83%13.3+17.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹109.94Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹206.54Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
