Nestlé India reports 14.6% jump in March quarter profit

“Nestlé India reported strong first quarter results with overall numbers marginally ahead of our expectations," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, Edelweiss Securities. “Overall sales increased by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) on a relatively high base compared to other peers at around 11%. The good part was both gross margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or Ebitda margins expanded strongly. This is a very rare feat in the March quarter for consumer companies as most will see a gross margin compression," he said.