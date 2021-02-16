Nestle India December quarter profit up 2.25%

Fast moving consumer goods company Nestle India Ltd., on Tuesday reported a profit jump of 2.25% in the December quarter, the company informed the exchanges.

Net profit for the three months ended 31 December stood at ₹483.31 crore; in the year ago period it reported profit of Rs472 crore. The company’s profits were below Bloomberg estimates of six analysts that pegged its standalone profit at ₹563.40 crore for the quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,432.58 crore up 9% compared to a year ago period. Expenses for the quarter were up 8.26% at ₹2,793 crore.

“Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 9.2% and 10.1% respectively. Domestic sales growth is broad based largely driven by volume and mix. Demand in out of home channel further improved in the quarter but continues to be impacted by covid. Export Sales were lower by 7.7% due to lower coffee exports," the company said in a statement.

For the full year—revenue from operations was up 7.9% at ₹13,350 crore, the company said. Yearly profits were up 5.7% at ₹2,082.4 crore, the maker of Nescafe coffee and Maggi noodles said in its filing.

For the full year—total sales and domestic sales increased by 8.1% and 8.5% respectively.

The company amped up marketing spends in the December quarter.

“Nearly two thirds of our key brands like MAGGI Noodles, KITKAT and NESCAFÉ Classic posted double digit growth last year. This was backed by a step up in marketing spends, especially in the last quarter. Our innovation and renovation pipeline continued to be a thrust area across categories like foods, breakfast cereals and Nestlé Health Sciences. E-commerce continued to grow, surge ahead and now contributes 3.7% of domestic sales," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India.

Narayanan said the company remains hopeful about further recovery in out-of-home consumption channels.

Several of its chocolate, confectionery, as well as popular noodle brand Maggi, depend on sales through small shops and restaurants. “After initial challenges due to the pandemic, the demand in out of home channels has continued to improve, sequentially over quarters and we remain confident of its recovery," said Narayanan. Demand in out of home channel was impacted throughout the year due to covid, the company said.

During the quarter sales via e-commerce grew by 111% contributing roughly 3.7% to the company’s domestic sales.

