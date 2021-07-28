Nestle India June quarter profit up 11%

New Delhi: Packaged foods and beverages company Nestle India on Wednesday reported a 10.6% year-on-year jump in June quarter profit at ₹538.5 crore, missing street estimates.

The maker of Maggi noodles and Kit Kat chocolates reported a 13.8% year-on-year jump in sales for the three months ended 30 June, 2021, benefiting from a low base quarter. Sales for the quarter stood at Rs3,462.35 crore up from Rs3,041.45 crore it reported in the year ago period. Sequentially the company reported a 10.5% drop in net profit; sales were down 3.8% quarter-on-quarter.

It flagged inflationary pressures in commodities, especially in oils and packaging materials. Other expenses jumped 30% year-on-year largely due to rising fuel prices and compares to a base quarter impacted by restricted operations due to covid lockdown, the company said. Other income decreased due to lower yields. E-Commerce channels, grew by 105% and contributed 6.4% of domestic sales during the quarter.

Demand during the June quarter was led by Maggi Noodles, Kit Kat, Nestlé Munch, Maggi Sauces, Maggi masala-ae-magic brands that posted strong double-digit growth. Domestic sales for this period increased 13.7%, though covid-19 induced lockdown disrupted production across factories. India saw sharp rise in covid cases in April and May leading to lockdowns in several states. Domestic sales growth was driven by volume and mix, the company said.

Estimates by nine brokerages had pegged Nestle India's sales at ₹3,528.90 crore for the quarter; while eight analysts projected Nestle India to report net income of ₹576.50 crore.

Meanwhile, the company has invested Rs1,000 crore as part of the Rs2,600 crore capacity expansion promised for the Indian market over the next three to four years. The company had announced the investment in October last year to expand existing manufacturing capacities, apart from setting up a new plant in the state of Gujarat.

“Last year, our commitment to India made us articulate an ambition to invest ₹2,600 crore over a 3-4-year period. I am pleased to announce that out of this, we have already invested about ₹1,000 crore ( ₹10 billion) thus far. This is a vindication of our confidence and trust in the Nestlé journey in India," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said in a statement.

Analysts tracking the company said that sales were broadly in line with estimates, but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA were lower than estimates. “On the sales front—good to see domestic and exports grow double digit while strong performance in e-commerce has continued," Abneesh Roy, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities said.

However, EBITDA margin compression of 88bps year-on-year and 177bps q-o-q was key negative, he said.

Milk and other commodity (edible oil, crude based packaging cost) prices have increased sharply in last four months, the company was able to improve gross margins by 67 bps mainly on account of favourable product mix and higher realisation, said analysts ICICI Securities.

However, overhead spends increased sharply by 265 bps mainly on account of increasing fuel prices.

In the first half of the year—contribution of innovations to domestic sales stood at 4.9%. Nestle hired over1,000 people through regular hiring, apprenticeship and internship in the period.

On Wednesday the company’s board of directors—also approved disinvestment of the company’s entire minority stake of 19.98% in Sahyadri Agro and Dairy Private Limited (formerly lndocon Agro and Allied Activities Pvt Ltd), a company engaged in milk collection business in western India, due to change in the business scenario.

