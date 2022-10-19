Nestle India net profit up 8% in September quarter

Nestle India net profit up 8% in September quarter2 min read . 12:40 PM IST
- Nestle India expects sequential margins to improve from the fourth quarter of the current calendar year as high-cost inventory would have been utilized during the quarter
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Nestle India on Wednesday posted an 8.25% jump in its September quarter profit to ₹668.34 crore.
Though the profit was slightly below Street consensus, the company’s net sales for the quarter beat estimates, recording an 18% jump year-on-year to ₹4,567 crore.
Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimates had pegged Nestle India's profit at ₹685 crore with net sales at ₹4,364 crore.
Domestic sales for the maker of Maggi noodles and Kit Kat chocolates grew 18.3% year-on-year.
The company is witnessing early signs of stability in prices of a few commodities such as edible oils and packaging materials. However, fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee costs are expected to remain firm with continued increase in demand and volatility, it said.
On Wednesday, Nestle India also announced the launch of its first-ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) platform—www.mynestle.in-- to be launched in Delhi NCR. The platform will expand to other parts of the country.
“…we have witnessed the highest sales growth during a quarter in the last five years. This achievement has been on continued strong volume and mix evolution with broad based double-digit growth across all categories. Growth has been very strong in the large metros and mega cities and continued to be robust across smaller town classes including rural markets," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said.
Meanwhile, the company’s gross margins contracted by 292bps year-on-year to 52.8% impacted by higher commodity pries in edible oil, milk and its derivatives as well as packaging materials.
“Lower employee cost (90bps) as a % of sales helped to partially offset the raw material pressure while other expenses were higher (40bps) due to increase in fuel prices," said Amnish Aggarwal, head of research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
Aggarwal expects sequential margins to improve from the fourth quarter of the current calendar year as high-cost inventory would have been utilized during the quarter.
Meanwhile, commenting on categories, the company said that growth in its prepared dishes and cooking aids business was driven by Maggi noodles, and helped by media and distribution expansion. The milk products and nutrition category performed well led by strong growth in Milkmaid as well. The company’s Nescafe Classic and Sunrise range of beverages reported strong growth, it said.
“Strong top-line growth ties up with our view that noodles and biscuits are among the few FMCG categories which are seeing a demand revival due to down-trading from street foods," said Abneesh Roy, head of research, Nuvama.
On Wednesday, the company also declared the second interim dividend for 2022 of ₹120 per share amounting to ₹1157.0 crore, to be paid on and from 16 November 2022.
Shares of the company rose 2% to ₹19,785 on the BSE on Wednesday, following the earnings.