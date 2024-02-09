NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 7.1% YOY

NESTLE INDIA ORD declared their Q4 CY23 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.27% & the profit increased by 7.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.66% and the profit decreased by 27.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.95% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.73 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.

NESTLE INDIA ORD has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 12.5% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.

Currently the NESTLE INDIA ORD has a market cap of ₹241000.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.3 & ₹1788 respectively.

NESTLE INDIA ORD Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4600.42 5036.82 -8.66% 4288.69 +7.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 436 535.66 -18.61% 430.22 +1.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 108.69 111.16 -2.22% 99.07 +9.71% Total Operating Expense 3721.29 3816.69 -2.5% 3430.03 +8.49% Operating Income 879.13 1220.13 -27.95% 858.66 +2.38% Net Income Before Taxes 886.48 1222.02 -27.46% 843.14 +5.14% Net Income 655.61 908.08 -27.8% 612.13 +7.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.73 8.62 -10.31% 6.45 +19.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹655.61Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹4600.42Cr

