NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 7.1% YOY

NESTLE INDIA ORD declared their Q4 CY23 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.27% & the profit increased by 7.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.66% and the profit decreased by 27.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.95% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.73 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.
NESTLE INDIA ORD has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 12.5% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.
Currently the NESTLE INDIA ORD has a market cap of ₹241000.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.3 & ₹1788 respectively.
NESTLE INDIA ORD Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4600.42
|5036.82
|-8.66%
|4288.69
|+7.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|436
|535.66
|-18.61%
|430.22
|+1.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|108.69
|111.16
|-2.22%
|99.07
|+9.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|3721.29
|3816.69
|-2.5%
|3430.03
|+8.49%
|Operating Income
|879.13
|1220.13
|-27.95%
|858.66
|+2.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|886.48
|1222.02
|-27.46%
|843.14
|+5.14%
|Net Income
|655.61
|908.08
|-27.8%
|612.13
|+7.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.73
|8.62
|-10.31%
|6.45
|+19.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹655.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹4600.42Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!