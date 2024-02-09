Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 7.1% YOY

NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live : profit rise by 7.1% YOY

Livemint

NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.27% YoY & profit increased by 7.1% YoY

NESTLE INDIA ORD Q4 CY23 Results Live

NESTLE INDIA ORD declared their Q4 CY23 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.27% & the profit increased by 7.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.66% and the profit decreased by 27.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.95% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.73 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 19.89% Y-o-Y.

NESTLE INDIA ORD has delivered -0.26% return in the last 1 week, 12.5% return in last 6 months and -5.96% YTD return.

Currently the NESTLE INDIA ORD has a market cap of 241000.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2769.3 & 1788 respectively.

NESTLE INDIA ORD Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4600.425036.82-8.66%4288.69+7.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total436535.66-18.61%430.22+1.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization108.69111.16-2.22%99.07+9.71%
Total Operating Expense3721.293816.69-2.5%3430.03+8.49%
Operating Income879.131220.13-27.95%858.66+2.38%
Net Income Before Taxes886.481222.02-27.46%843.14+5.14%
Net Income655.61908.08-27.8%612.13+7.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.738.62-10.31%6.45+19.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹655.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹4600.42Cr

