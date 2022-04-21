Nestle India's profit dips in March quarter as input costs pinch

Within categories, the company’s prepared dishes and cooking aids brands such as noodles reported “strong growth momentum" aided by media and mega portfolio activation. Maggi Sauces and Maggi Masala-aeMagic growth was hit by a high base and gradual shift from in-home cooking to out-of-home consumption during the quarter. Meanwhile, nutrition products performed well, coupled with pricing actions. Milk products continue to face challenges from competition, the company said.