Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nestle India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.81% YOY

Nestle India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.81% YOY

Livemint

Nestle India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.05% YoY & profit increased by 26.81% YoY

Nestle India Q1 Results Live

Nestle India Q1 Results Live : Nestle India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.05% & the profit increased by 26.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.5% and the profit increased by 42.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 42.19% q-o-q & increased by 25.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.62 for Q1 which increased by 24.51% Y-o-Y. Nestle India has delivered 4.06% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and -3.59% YTD return.

Currently, Nestle India has a market cap of 247079.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2769.3 & 2100.01 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.

Nestle India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5267.594600.42+14.5%4830.53+9.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total490.94436+12.6%468.51+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization108.87108.69+0.17%101.7+7.05%
Total Operating Expense4017.563721.29+7.96%3836.75+4.71%
Operating Income1250.03879.13+42.19%993.78+25.79%
Net Income Before Taxes1250.58886.48+41.07%990.46+26.26%
Net Income934.17655.61+42.49%736.64+26.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.627.73+24.42%7.73+24.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹934.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5267.59Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.