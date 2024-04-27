Nestle India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.81% YOY

Nestle India Q1 Results Live : Nestle India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.05% & the profit increased by 26.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.5% and the profit increased by 42.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 42.19% q-o-q & increased by 25.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q1 which increased by 24.51% Y-o-Y. Nestle India has delivered 4.06% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and -3.59% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Nestle India has a market cap of ₹247079.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.3 & ₹2100.01 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.

Nestle India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5267.59 4600.42 +14.5% 4830.53 +9.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 490.94 436 +12.6% 468.51 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 108.87 108.69 +0.17% 101.7 +7.05% Total Operating Expense 4017.56 3721.29 +7.96% 3836.75 +4.71% Operating Income 1250.03 879.13 +42.19% 993.78 +25.79% Net Income Before Taxes 1250.58 886.48 +41.07% 990.46 +26.26% Net Income 934.17 655.61 +42.49% 736.64 +26.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.62 7.73 +24.42% 7.73 +24.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹934.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5267.59Cr

