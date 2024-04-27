Nestle India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.81% YOY

Nestle India Q1 Results Live : Nestle India declared their Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.05% & the profit increased by 26.81% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.5% and the profit increased by 42.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 42.19% q-o-q & increased by 25.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q1 which increased by 24.51% Y-o-Y. Nestle India has delivered 4.06% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and -3.59% YTD return.
Currently, Nestle India has a market cap of ₹247079.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.3 & ₹2100.01 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.
Nestle India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5267.59
|4600.42
|+14.5%
|4830.53
|+9.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|490.94
|436
|+12.6%
|468.51
|+4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|108.87
|108.69
|+0.17%
|101.7
|+7.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|4017.56
|3721.29
|+7.96%
|3836.75
|+4.71%
|Operating Income
|1250.03
|879.13
|+42.19%
|993.78
|+25.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1250.58
|886.48
|+41.07%
|990.46
|+26.26%
|Net Income
|934.17
|655.61
|+42.49%
|736.64
|+26.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.62
|7.73
|+24.42%
|7.73
|+24.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹934.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5267.59Cr
