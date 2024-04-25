Nestle India reported a standalone net profit of ₹934 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, recording a growth of 27% from ₹737 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s revenue during the January-March quarter rose 9.1% to ₹5,268 crore from ₹4,830.5 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The net profit of Maggie noodles maker Nestle India beat analysts' estimates of ₹858 crore, while its revenue growth was also higher than estimated 6.6%.

“I am pleased to share that we have delivered double-digit growth, despite challenges posed by rising food inflation and volatile commodity prices. We have witnessed a strong growth momentum across our product portfolio led by a combination of pricing and mix. Our domestic sales crossed ₹5,000 crore this quarter, a notable milestone for us," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 21.8% to ₹1,337 crore from ₹1,098 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 270 basis points (bps) to 25.4% from 22.7%, YoY.

“Commodity prices are seeing unprecedented headwinds in Coffee and Cocoa with all time high prices and an ongoing price rally. Cereals and grains are going through a structural cost increase backed by MSP. Milk prices are expected to rise on account of expected harsh summer," Nestle India said in a release.

Nestle India Dividend The board of directors of Nestle India also recommended a final dividend of ₹8.5 per share of Re 1 each for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024.

JV with Dr Reddy's Nestle India entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for Nutritional Health Solutions.

“The joint venture company would be formed with Dr Reddy’s holding 51% and Nestlé India’s holding 49%. Nestlé India will have a call option to increase shareholding upto 60% after six years at a Fair Market Value. Dr Reddy’s shall continue to hold at least 40% of the shareholding after the Company exercises its call option," said Narayanan.

Launch of Nespresso in India Nestle India also approved the launch of Nespresso in India wherein the FMCG major will engage in the sale and distribution of Nespresso products (machines and capsules) through its distribution network, online channels, and boutiques under commercial arrangements with Nespresso and third parties.

The company expects to launch Nespresso in India by the end of 2024.

At 12:55 pm, Nestle India share price was trading 0.45% higher at ₹2,514.25 apiece on the BSE.

