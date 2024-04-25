Nestle India Q1 results today: Net profit likely to rise 16%, revenue seen up 6.6% YoY with 4% volume growth
Nestle India Q1 results today: Nestle India is expected to report revenue growth of 6.6% at ₹5,150 crore in the January - March 2024 quarter as compared with ₹4,830 crore in the same period last year, as per average estimates of 5 brokerages.
Nestle India is expected to report decent earnings growth for the quarter ended March 2024 led by price hikes and margin expansion. Nestle India Q1 results are scheduled to be released today. The FMCG major follows a January-to-December calendar year.
