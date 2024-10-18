Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.95% YOY

Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.33% YoY & profit decreased by 0.95% YoY

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Nestle India Q2 Results Live
Nestle India Q2 Results Live

Nestle India Q2 Results Live : Nestle India declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 1.33% year-over-year (YoY) despite a slight decline in profit, which fell by 0.95%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant increase of 6.03%, while profit surged by 20.48%.

The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 0.23% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 2.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall operating income, which was up by 22.75% q-o-q and showed a modest increase of 0.77% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.9, reflecting an 8.32% decrease YoY. Despite the recent financial challenges, Nestle India has managed to maintain a strong market presence, with a current market cap of 229344.1 crore and a 52-week high/low of 2778 and 2310.05, respectively.

In terms of stock performance, Nestle India has experienced a -5.32% return in the last week, -3.41% over the past six months, and a -10.51% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns among investors regarding the company's growth trajectory.

As of 18 October 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Sell ratings, 15 analysts recommend holding the stock, while 12 suggest buying, and 1 analyst rates it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.

Nestle India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51044813.95+6.03%5036.82+1.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total522.72523.93-0.23%535.66-2.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.6112.71+7.89%111.16+9.39%
Total Operating Expense3874.483812.33+1.63%3816.69+1.51%
Operating Income1229.521001.62+22.75%1220.13+0.77%
Net Income Before Taxes1200.441009.06+18.97%1222.02-1.77%
Net Income899.49746.6+20.48%908.08-0.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.97.74+2.13%8.62-8.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹899.49Cr
₹5104Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNestle India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.95% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    543.60
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.8 (2.8%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.25
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.30
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.6 (1.75%)

    Tata Power share price

    452.00
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.95 (0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.