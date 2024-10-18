Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.95% YOY

Nestle India Q2 Results Live : Nestle India declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 1.33% year-over-year (YoY) despite a slight decline in profit, which fell by 0.95%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant increase of 6.03%, while profit surged by 20.48%.

The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 0.23% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 2.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall operating income, which was up by 22.75% q-o-q and showed a modest increase of 0.77% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.9, reflecting an 8.32% decrease YoY. Despite the recent financial challenges, Nestle India has managed to maintain a strong market presence, with a current market cap of ₹229344.1 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹2778 and ₹2310.05, respectively.

In terms of stock performance, Nestle India has experienced a -5.32% return in the last week, -3.41% over the past six months, and a -10.51% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns among investors regarding the company's growth trajectory.

As of 18 October 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Sell ratings, 15 analysts recommend holding the stock, while 12 suggest buying, and 1 analyst rates it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.

Nestle India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5104 4813.95 +6.03% 5036.82 +1.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 522.72 523.93 -0.23% 535.66 -2.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 121.6 112.71 +7.89% 111.16 +9.39% Total Operating Expense 3874.48 3812.33 +1.63% 3816.69 +1.51% Operating Income 1229.52 1001.62 +22.75% 1220.13 +0.77% Net Income Before Taxes 1200.44 1009.06 +18.97% 1222.02 -1.77% Net Income 899.49 746.6 +20.48% 908.08 -0.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.9 7.74 +2.13% 8.62 -8.32%