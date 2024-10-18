Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.95% YOY

Nestle India Q2 Results Live : Nestle India declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 1.33% year-over-year (YoY) despite a slight decline in profit, which fell by 0.95%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant increase of 6.03%, while profit surged by 20.48%.
The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 0.23% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 2.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall operating income, which was up by 22.75% q-o-q and showed a modest increase of 0.77% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.9, reflecting an 8.32% decrease YoY. Despite the recent financial challenges, Nestle India has managed to maintain a strong market presence, with a current market cap of ₹229344.1 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹2778 and ₹2310.05, respectively.
In terms of stock performance, Nestle India has experienced a -5.32% return in the last week, -3.41% over the past six months, and a -10.51% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns among investors regarding the company's growth trajectory.
As of 18 October 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Sell ratings, 15 analysts recommend holding the stock, while 12 suggest buying, and 1 analyst rates it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.
Nestle India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5104
|4813.95
|+6.03%
|5036.82
|+1.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|522.72
|523.93
|-0.23%
|535.66
|-2.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|121.6
|112.71
|+7.89%
|111.16
|+9.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|3874.48
|3812.33
|+1.63%
|3816.69
|+1.51%
|Operating Income
|1229.52
|1001.62
|+22.75%
|1220.13
|+0.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1200.44
|1009.06
|+18.97%
|1222.02
|-1.77%
|Net Income
|899.49
|746.6
|+20.48%
|908.08
|-0.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.9
|7.74
|+2.13%
|8.62
|-8.32%
