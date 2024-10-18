Hello User
Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.95% YOY

Livemint

Nestle India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.33% YoY & profit decreased by 0.95% YoY

Nestle India Q2 Results Live

Nestle India Q2 Results Live : Nestle India declared its Q2 results on 17 October 2024, revealing a topline growth of 1.33% year-over-year (YoY) despite a slight decline in profit, which fell by 0.95%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant increase of 6.03%, while profit surged by 20.48%.

The company reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 0.23% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 2.42% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall operating income, which was up by 22.75% q-o-q and showed a modest increase of 0.77% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.9, reflecting an 8.32% decrease YoY. Despite the recent financial challenges, Nestle India has managed to maintain a strong market presence, with a current market cap of 229344.1 crore and a 52-week high/low of 2778 and 2310.05, respectively.

In terms of stock performance, Nestle India has experienced a -5.32% return in the last week, -3.41% over the past six months, and a -10.51% return year-to-date. These figures raise concerns among investors regarding the company's growth trajectory.

As of 18 October 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given Sell ratings, 15 analysts recommend holding the stock, while 12 suggest buying, and 1 analyst rates it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.

Nestle India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51044813.95+6.03%5036.82+1.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total522.72523.93-0.23%535.66-2.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.6112.71+7.89%111.16+9.39%
Total Operating Expense3874.483812.33+1.63%3816.69+1.51%
Operating Income1229.521001.62+22.75%1220.13+0.77%
Net Income Before Taxes1200.441009.06+18.97%1222.02-1.77%
Net Income899.49746.6+20.48%908.08-0.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.97.74+2.13%8.62-8.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹899.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5104Cr

