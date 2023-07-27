Nestle India Q2 results: Net profit likely to rise 26.6% to ₹690 crore; revenue growth seen at 15.7% YoY1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Nestle India, in line with the sectoral performance, is likely to witness decent revenue growth with margin expansion during the quarter ended June 2023.
Nestle India is set to report its earnings for the April-June quarter of 2023 on Thursday. The FMCG major is expected to show decent earnings growth with improvement in margins during the quarter.
