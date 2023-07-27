Nestle India Q2 Results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹698 crore but share drops over 3%; Here's why investors aren't happy2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Nestle India share price dropped more than 3% after the company announced Q2 results with volume growth coming lower than estimates.
Nestle India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹698.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 35.6% as compared to ₹515 crore in the same quarter last year.
