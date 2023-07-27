Nestle India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹698.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 35.6% as compared to ₹515 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue in Q2CY24 grew 15.4% to ₹4,658.5 crore from ₹4,036.6 crore, YoY. Domestic sales growth of the FMCG major was at 14.6%.

The company's net profit beat Livemint estimates, while revenue growth was in-line with estimates.

However, on a sequential basis, net profit was down 5.1% and revenue fell 3.56%, QoQ.

“This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups. Domestic sales growth is broad based and grew by 14.6%, on the back of prudent pricing and supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.

As per reports Nestle India's Q2 underlying volume growth was at 4-5%, which is lower than analysts' estimates.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the April-June quarter increased 24.7% to ₹1,058.8 crore from ₹849.1 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin also improved by 170 basis points (bps) to 22.7% from 21% on-year.

“Commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials have been in the lower price range. A reversal of price trend is noted in fuels with prices softening in second quarter after reaching higher level towards the end of quarter one. In fresh milk, there has been price stability. Robusta prices are elevated and are expected to remain volatile," Nestle India said in a release.

The company registered double-digit growth driven by MAGGI Noodles, while its Milk Products and Nutrition business delivered strong double-digit growth despite inflationary pressures.

Confectionery segment also registered double-digit growth led by KITKAT and MUNCH, it said.

Nestle India’s board of directors approved to change the Financial Year of the company to “April - March" from “January - December", subject to approvals.

Accordingly, the current Financial Year of the company shall be extended upto March 31, 2024, covering a period of 15 months commencing from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and subsequent Financial Years of the Company would begin from April 1 every year and end with March 31 of the subsequent year, it said.

Nestle India share price dropped more than 3% after the company announced Q2 results with volume growth coming lower than estimates. The stock fell as much as 3.16% to an intraday low of ₹22,081.75 apiece on the BSE.

At 11:20 am, Nestle India share price was trading 2.32% lower at ₹22,275.20 apiece.

Catch Live Market Updates here