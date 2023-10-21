Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 37.28% YOY
Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 9.45% YoY & profit increased by 37.28% YoY
Nestle India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.45% & the profit increased by 37.28% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.12% and the profit increased by 30.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.68% q-o-q & increased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹86.22 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 25.66% Y-o-Y.
Nestle India has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 17.87% return in last 6 months and 23.09% YTD return.
Currently the Nestle India has a market cap of ₹232673.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹24227 & ₹17880 respectively.
As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Nestle India Financials
|Period
|Q3 CY23
|Q2 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5036.82
|4658.53
|+8.12%
|4601.84
|+9.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|535.66
|464.71
|+15.27%
|435.59
|+22.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.16
|107.36
|+3.54%
|98.17
|+13.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|3816.69
|3710.37
|+2.87%
|3695.93
|+3.27%
|Operating Income
|1220.13
|948.16
|+28.68%
|905.91
|+34.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1222.02
|939.33
|+30.09%
|899.36
|+35.88%
|Net Income
|908.08
|698.34
|+30.03%
|661.46
|+37.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|86.22
|72.43
|+19.03%
|68.61
|+25.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹908.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹5036.82Cr
