Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 37.28% YOY

Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 37.28% YOY

Nestle India Q3 CY23 Results

Nestle India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.45% & the profit increased by 37.28% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.12% and the profit increased by 30.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.68% q-o-q & increased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 86.22 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 25.66% Y-o-Y.

Nestle India has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 17.87% return in last 6 months and 23.09% YTD return.

Currently the Nestle India has a market cap of 232673.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 24227 & 17880 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Nestle India Financials

PeriodQ3 CY23Q2 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5036.824658.53+8.12%4601.84+9.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total535.66464.71+15.27%435.59+22.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.16107.36+3.54%98.17+13.23%
Total Operating Expense3816.693710.37+2.87%3695.93+3.27%
Operating Income1220.13948.16+28.68%905.91+34.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1222.02939.33+30.09%899.36+35.88%
Net Income908.08698.34+30.03%661.46+37.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS86.2272.43+19.03%68.61+25.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹908.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹5036.82Cr

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
