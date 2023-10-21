Nestle India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 37.28% YOY

Nestle India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 9.45% & the profit increased by 37.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.12% and the profit increased by 30.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.27% q-o-q & increased by 22.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 28.68% q-o-q & increased by 34.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹86.22 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 25.66% Y-o-Y.

Nestle India has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 17.87% return in last 6 months and 23.09% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Nestle India has a market cap of ₹232673.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹24227 & ₹17880 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India Financials Period Q3 CY23 Q2 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5036.82 4658.53 +8.12% 4601.84 +9.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 535.66 464.71 +15.27% 435.59 +22.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.16 107.36 +3.54% 98.17 +13.23% Total Operating Expense 3816.69 3710.37 +2.87% 3695.93 +3.27% Operating Income 1220.13 948.16 +28.68% 905.91 +34.69% Net Income Before Taxes 1222.02 939.33 +30.09% 899.36 +35.88% Net Income 908.08 698.34 +30.03% 661.46 +37.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 86.22 72.43 +19.03% 68.61 +25.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹908.08Cr Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹5036.82Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!