Packaged food and beverages major Nestle India will consider second interim dividend for the quarter ending September 2021, while its board meets to announce results on 19 October, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

"The Board of Directors will also consider declaration of second interim dividend for the year 2021, if any, on 19th October 2021, along with the unaudited financial results," it said.

The record date has been fixed on 27 October for the purpose of entitlement of the shareholders to the second interim dividend for the year 2021. The company will pay the second interim dividend, if any declared, for the year 2021, from 16 November.

The company reported 11% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the April-June quarter or Q2, 2021. The company follows a January-December financial year. Net sales for the quarter surged by 14% to ₹3,462.4 crore over last year.

On Thursday, Nestle India's stock declined 0.61% to clos at 19,040.00. In 2021, so far, the scrip has gained a meagre 3.19%.

