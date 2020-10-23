Nestle India Q3 net profit declines marginally to 587 cr

“The quarter witnessed growth driven by an improved supply situation, as our factories returned to normal output. Boosted by an increase in in-home consumption, our key brands like Maggi Noodles, Maggi Sauces, Kitkat, Nestlé Munch, NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ SUNRISE witnessed double digit growth. Demand in ‘out of home’ channels improved during the quarter but continues to be impacted due to the overall environment. We continued our strong performance in the e-commerce channels, which grew by 97% and now contributes about 4% of domestic sales," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India