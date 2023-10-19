Nestle India is likely to report strong Q3 revenue and gross margin growth. Investors to focus on rural expansion strategy and growth outlook.

Nestle India is likely to report a healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in its July-September quarter revenue and gross margin thanks to stable volume growth and strong pricing growth during the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FMCG player is set to release its Q3CY23 results today on Thursday, October 19. Nestle follows the January-December accounting year. Apart from the key numbers, investors are likely to focus on the management’s updates for its rural expansion strategy and the growth outlook.

Anushi Vakharia, a research analyst at StoxBox expects Nestle to register a low-teen-digit revenue growth in the quarter considering the higher urban mix of Nestle and the overall broad-based growth in both its domestic and international verticals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the company’s higher focus on its RURBAN strategy to increase its rural distribution will further aid the business in driving its volume growth, said Vakharia.

Moreover, Vakharia expects a higher flow through operating profits aided by the increase in premiumisation trend and falling commodity prices of other raw materials even though milk and coffee prices continued to remain firm.

"Overall, our focus would be on the management’s commentary on further updates for its rural expansion strategy and the outlook of milk prices ahead," said Vakharia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

According to the estimates of BOB Capital Markets (BOBCAPS), Nestle is projected to report revenue growth of 12.9 per cent YoY during the quarter driven by a healthy mix of pricing and volumes. Notably, the company continues to expand its presence in rural markets. Gross Profit may rise 19.2 per cent YoY while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) may rise 22.1 per cent YoY.

BOBCAPS believes Nestle's gross margin is forecast to expand by 290 bps YoY, though higher milk and coffee prices are likely to impact the margins of the beverage and confectionary portfolios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Institutional Equities believes Nestle is well-placed to outperform the FMCG pack by a healthy margin, led by stable volume growth of 4 per cent in Q3CY23E and strong pricing growth of 7 per cent, unlike peers who have taken price cuts.

"Our FMCG pricing monitor (e-commerce) reveals that Nestle continued to take price increases on several products (especially baby food and coffee) during the quarter. We model 11 per cent and 15 per cent YoY growth in domestic and export revenues," said Kotak.

Moreover, Kotak expects Nestle's gross margin to expand 50 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 55.3 per cent (up 250 bps YoY) as price hikes and deflation in edible oils, wheat and packaging would be partly offset by inflation in coffee and dairy prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak expects an EBITDA margin of 24.5 per cent, up 175 bps QoQ and 235 bps YoY. QoQ expansion will be driven by gross margin expansion and operating leverage, Kotak said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!