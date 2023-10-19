Nestle India Q3 Results: Net profit rises 37% YoY; board approves ₹140 dividend; 1:10 stock split
The Board of Directors of Nestle India declared a second interim dividend for 2023 of ₹140 per equity share of face value ₹10 each amounting to ₹1,349.82 crore. The dividend will be paid on and from November 16, 2023.
Nestle India reported a net profit of ₹908 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 37.27% from ₹661.46 crore in the same quarter last year.
