Nestle India on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share while announcing its earnings for the quarter ended December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a regulatory filing, Nestle India said that its board of directors has approved the declaration of a third interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The company has also fixed the Record Date for the dividend as February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be paid on and from 5th March 2024 to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the Depositories, as on the Record Date fixed for the purpose i.e., 15th February 2024.

Meanwhile, from the Record Date of January 5, the equity shares of the company have been sub-divided, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, stands sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.

Nestle India Q4 Results Nestle India's net profit in Q4CY23 rose 4.4% to ₹655.6 crore from ₹628.1 crore in Q4CY22. Nestle India follows the January-to-December financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations for the December quarter increased 8.1% to ₹4,600 crore from ₹4,256.8 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.2% to ₹1,077 crore from ₹976.9 crore, while EBITDA margins rose 50 bps to 23.4% from 22.9%, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 1:15 pm, Nestle India shares were trading 0.96% higher at ₹2,481.55 apiece on the BSE.

