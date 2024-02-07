Nestle India Q4 Results: Nestle India on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹655.61 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, registering a growth of 4.4% as compared to ₹628.06 crore in the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s revenue in Q4CY24 grew 8% to ₹4,600.42 crore from ₹4256.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY). In an exchange filing, the company said that strong growth momentum in e-commerce and out-of-home channels drove an 8.9% increase in domestic sales, which was supported by price and mix growth.

