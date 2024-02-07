Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nestle India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 4.4% on year to 655.6 crore, interim dividend declared

Nestle India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 4.4% on year to 655.6 crore, interim dividend declared

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Nestle India Q4 Results: Net profit at 655.6 crores, dividend declared

Nestle India reports Q4CY24 numbers on Wednesday.

Nestle India Q4 Results: Nestle India on Wednesday reported a net profit of 655.61 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, registering a growth of 4.4% as compared to 628.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue in Q4CY24 grew 8% to 4,600.42 crore from 4256.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY). In an exchange filing, the company said that strong growth momentum in e-commerce and out-of-home channels drove an 8.9% increase in domestic sales, which was supported by price and mix growth.

(more to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

