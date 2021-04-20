Nestle India reports 14.6% jump in March quarter profit

"Nestle India reported strong first quarter results with overall numbers marginally ahead of our expectations, said Abneesh Roy, Executive Vice President, Edelweiss Securities. “Overall sales increased by 9% y-o-y on a relatively high base compared to other peers at around 11%. The good part was both gross margins and EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins expanded strongly. This is a very rare feat in March quarter for consumer companies, most companies will see a gross margin compression," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}