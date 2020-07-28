Packaged food and beverage company Nestle India on Tuesday reported a 11.1% jump in its June quarter net profit at ₹486.6 crore helped by lower tax rates. However, the company’s sales came below street estimates, as disruptions caused by India's lockdown led to supply constraints at the maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee.

The company reported a 2% year-on-year jump in sales at ₹3041.45 crore for the three months ended 30 June 2020, up from ₹2982.83 crore it reported in the year ago period.

Domestic sales growth for the quarter stood at 2.6%; while export sales declined by 9.3% during the quarter.

Demand in all ‘out of home’ consumption channels experienced a sharp decline due to the lockdown, the company said.

Moreover, as India moved to a strict lockdown towards the end of March—several companies faced hurdles in opening their manufacturing units, struggled with labour shortage and retail channels that worked under duress. By late April, all of Nestle’s manufacturing plants were functional albeit at scaled down levels due to restrictions in place, the company had said then.

"The past three months have witnessed volatility, uncertainty and stresses that we had never imagined before nor experienced. This led to disruptions across the value chain of the Company that has impacted our results, though we have built back momentum strongly as we ended the quarter," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said in a media statement

As a result, sales were adversely impacted due to the COVID 19 induced lockdown, the company said.

Bloomberg estimates of six analysts pegged quarterly standalone revenue at ₹3094.80 crore; while standalone profit of ₹467.10 crore was estimated by five analysts.

However, as consumer stayed at home, they turned to snacking and preparing meals at home.

“The demand in all ‘out of home’ consumption channels experienced a sharp decline due to the lockdown. However, Nestlé brands enjoy trust, credibility and strength as far as “in home consumption" is concerned and this boosted sales ofT Everyday Dairy Whitener, Nestlé a+ Milk, other milk based portfolio, NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ Sunrise, all of which performed well this quarter," Narayanan said.

Sales via e-commerce channels surged 122% during the quarter and now contributes 3.6% to domestic sales.

Its noodle brand Maggi faced initial hiccups as the lockdown dented its supply to the market, but reported steady growth towards the end of the quarter. “The brand MAGGI also witnessed solid growth towards the end of the quarter after initial supply constraints," Narayanan said.

“Overall, we accelerated our digital engagements across key parts of our portfolio, put out innovative campaigns to engage the consumers in many, while ensuring judicious application of marketing spends in line with the current business scenario," he added.

Nestle’s results come as other packaged food companies such as Britannia, ITC and HUL have benefitted from a shift to in-home consumption of foods.

The gains were seen among companies that sell staples and snacks.

Last week, ITC Ltd that sells the popular Yippee!’ Noodles and Bingo Chips said that staples, noodles, biscuits, dairy, sanitizers, hand wash, floor cleaners, etc. witnessed robust demand during the June quarter. Excluding lifestyle retailing segment revenue at its FMCG-others business grew 12.2% on a comparable basis, the company said.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., on the other hand, posted a massive 51% surge in its food and refreshments segment driven demand in packaged tea, coffee and brands under Kissan.

