Nestle India to invest 2,600 crore in scaling capacity

“As a vindication of the confidence and trust in the Nestlé journey in India, I am pleased to share that we plan to invest ₹2,600 crore over the next three to four years to augment our existing manufacturing capacities, as well as towards our new under construction ‘state of the art’ factory in Sanand, Gujarat," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said on Friday. The investment includes ₹700 crore the company announced last year in setting up a new plant for its packaged noodles brand Maggi.