Nestle profit up 25% YoY to 737 cr in Q1

Nestle profit up 25% YoY to 737 cr in Q13 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Nestle India reported a net profit of ₹737 crore in the quarter ending in March. The robust growth of the company was led by the strong performance of products like Nescafe, Maggi, Milkmaid, Kitkat, and Munch
Riding on the wave of robust growth of its confectionery and beverage products, Nestle managed to beat the market projections and report a 24.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to ₹737 crore in the quarter ending March. The company reported a net sales of ₹4,808 crore. Its total sales growth stood at 21.3%, whereas, domestic sales growth was at 21.2%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×