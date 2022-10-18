FMCG-giant, Nestle will be in focus on Wednesday ahead of its third-quarter results for the current year. In Q3 of 2022, Nestle is expected to clock double-digit growth in sales. While despite high inflationary pressure, the company's food segment is likely to witness volume growth, however, gross margins may be impacted. Notably, Nestle will announce a second interim dividend for 2022 apart from Q3.

