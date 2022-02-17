Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle Ltd's board on Thursday approved a final dividend of ₹65 per share, according to an official statement.

The record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the Final Dividend for the year 2021 is 8 April 2022.

The company's net profit fell 20% to ₹387 crore for the fourth quarter ended December as compared to ₹483 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Nestle follows a January-December financial year. Sales during the reporting period rose 8% to ₹3,706 crore as against ₹3,417 crore in the same period last year.

On Thursday, after the results announcement, Nestle shares were trading down 0.34% in noon deals at ₹116.90 apiece on NSE.

Nestle India said it witnessed broad-based, double digit, volume and mix led growth, despite a highly volatile economic environment. Total sales and domestic sales for 2021 increased by 10% and 11% respectively.

Strong growth momentum continued in Maggi Noodles aided by increased availability. KitKat and Munch registered stellar growth throughout the year. Nescafe Classic continued to deliver double digit growth, it said.

“2021 was a very challenging year and I am proud of the determination of the team, our partners and stakeholders to face the context and continue to be inspired to grow," said Nestle CMD Suresh Narayanan.

Nestle further said it continued to witness high inflation in key raw and packaging materials, where many are at 10-year highs. However, it remains confident of the ability and competencies and said will continue to make all efforts towards cost optimization and seeking systematic efficiencies to mitigate the impact.

