Nestle's Q1 earnings strong, to pay ₹27 per share dividend soon. Should you buy this FMCG stock?4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- Nestle India delivers the highest growth in a quarter in the last decade. In Q1 of 2023, the company's PAT stood at ₹737 crore up by 24.7% YoY, while net sales soared by 21.3% YoY to ₹4,808 crore. Also, the company posted double-digit growth across all products in the last four quarters.
FMCG giant Nestle witnessed a strong Q1 for the year 2023 with double-digit growth in both PAT and revenue supported by healthy domestic and export sales. The company surpassed analysts' expectations in the quarter. However, the stock closed flat on Tuesday after the Q4 results. Nestle is now set to pay a dividend of ₹27 per share to its shareholders next month.
