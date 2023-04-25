FMCG giant Nestle witnessed a strong Q4 for FY23 with double-digit growth in both PAT and revenue supported by healthy domestic and export sales. The company surpassed analysts' expectations in the quarter. However, the stock closed flat on Tuesday after the Q4 results. Nestle is now set to pay a dividend of ₹27 per share to its shareholders next month.

Experts are optimistic about Nestle going ahead with expectations of a revival in rural growth, rapid expansion, and channel prioritization across key markets.

Nestle India delivers the highest growth in a quarter in the last decade. In Q4FY23, the company's PAT stood at ₹737 crore up by 24.7% YoY, while net sales soared by 21.3% YoY to ₹4,808 crore. Also, the company posted double-digit growth across all products in the last four quarters.

The popular instant noodles Maggi maker is going to pay a dividend of ₹27 per equity share on and from May 8, 2023. This will be along with the final dividend for 2022 of ₹75 per equity share which was approved in the annual general meeting on April 12, 2023.

Post the Q4 earnings, Nestle's share price closed at ₹20,663 apiece on BSE flat compared to the previous session's print. The company's m-cap stood at over ₹1.99 lakh crore.

Anushi Vakharia, Research Associate at STOXBOX said, "Nestle India Ltd. reported a double-digit growth in both revenue and PAT, aided by healthy performance in both domestic and export sales segments. In this quarter, the company’s strong traction across all product categories was driven by effective media campaigns and engagement which is likely to further boost volumes going forward."

Vakharia explained that Nestle continued to strengthen its Out-of-Home business on the back of rapid expansion and channel prioritization in key markets.

Another positive trigger for Nestle is the revival of rural growth which was mainly volume driven as opposed to price-led.

Also, despite the elevated milk and green coffee costs, the company maintained growth momentum in the ‘Confectionary’, ‘Milk Products and Nutrition’, and ‘Beverages’ categories.

Accordingly, on the way ahead, Vakharia added, "We would keep on the radar any signs of further revival in rural demand along with any benefits of expected softening in commodity prices (especially milk) on the operating performance going forward."

On the stock price, Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "NEST reported strong double-digit growth across all product categories supported by broad-based growth across urban & rural markets. Trade channels such as GT, MT, and E-commerce reported growth across brands & geographies supported by initiatives such as outlet expansion in MT & quick commerce. Commodities such as edible oils, wheat, and packaging materials are softening, which should help build back margins in subsequent quarters."

Following this, Aggarwal has recommended an "ACCUMULATE" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs22070. The stock is currently trading at 59.3x CY24 EPS.

