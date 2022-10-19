Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers globally, says ‘back to positivity’

To be sure, Netflix which has allocated a $17 billion spend on content annually as of now, may look at an increase. “Both the scope and scale, as well as the range and the cadence of hits is improving. So I feel better about that $17 billion of content spend, because what we have to do is be better at getting more impact per $1 billion spend than anybody else. So, I think we’re spending at about the right level. And as we reaccelerate revenue, we’ll revisit that number of course, but we’re a pretty disciplined bunch about that," co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said during the earnings call.