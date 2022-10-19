Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers globally, says ‘back to positivity’

NEW DELHI: Netflix, the American streaming giant, added 2.4 million subscribers globally in the July to September quarter, higher than its 1 million forecast but paling in comparison to the 4.4 million paid users it added in the same quarter a year ago.
In the Asia-Pacific Region, where it added 1.43 million new users, revenue grew 19% excluding foreign exchange as average paid memberships rose 23% year-over-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was down 3% year-on-year, partially due to lower ARM in India, which was somewhat offset by higher ARM in Australia and Korea, the company said in a letter to its shareholders.
“We’re done with shrinking quarters…we’re back to the positivity. Everything the company is focused on, whether that’s on the content side, on marketing, lowering prices for the ad supported model, the paid sharing..lines us up for a good next year," co-chief executive officer Reed Hastings said during an earnings call.
Revenue for the calendar third quarter grew 5.9% to $7.93 billion, topping analysts’ projections.
The rising US dollar remains a significant headwind, according to the platform which is looking at a revenue of $7.8 billion in the coming quarter, with the sequential decline entirely due to a strong dollar versus other currencies.
“That’s not going to go away. But other than that, all the stars are lining up very well for us," Hastings said during the call.
To be sure, Netflix which has allocated a $17 billion spend on content annually as of now, may look at an increase. “Both the scope and scale, as well as the range and the cadence of hits is improving. So I feel better about that $17 billion of content spend, because what we have to do is be better at getting more impact per $1 billion spend than anybody else. So, I think we’re spending at about the right level. And as we reaccelerate revenue, we’ll revisit that number of course, but we’re a pretty disciplined bunch about that," co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said during the earnings call.
Last week, Netflix announced that it would roll out an ad-supported subscription plan on 1 November in Canada and Mexico; 3 November in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the US; and 10 November in Spain. Cumulatively, these 12 markets account for $140 billion of brand advertising spend across TV and streaming, or over 75% of the global market, the platform said in the letter to shareholders. To start, the low-priced ad plan – Basic with Ads – will come at a price that is 20%-40% below the platform’s current starting price in the specific country. India is not on the list of countries where the scheme will be rolled out, for now. Other than that, the platform is looking at models for paid sharing.
“A key component of that (the paid sharing model) is the ability for borrowers, people that are using somebody else’s account right now to access Netflix to be able to create their own separate account. And part of that is transforming their profile, viewing history and all the information that basically informs recommendations for them…through a separate account path (that) will be especially attractive in countries where we’re launching that lower-priced Basic with Ads plan," Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer at Netflix said during the earnings call adding that the feature would roll out early 2023.
Another component of the paid sharing model is allowing account owners to be able to pay for friends or family whom they want to share the service with, by creating a sub-account that would enable an extra member to use it, Peters said. “So, we’re trying to come up with a range of options that support customer choice but also ensure that we’ve got a sustainable business model that allows us to invest in more great entertainment," Peters added.
The content slate for past quarter included offerings like Stranger Things (Season Four), which generated 1.35 billion hours viewed – Netflix’s biggest season of an English language series ever. Other than that, the platform named Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, viewed for 33 million hours, as one of its biggest successes on the non-English language film side.
