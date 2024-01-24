Netflix adds over 13 million paid users worldwide in Q4, APAC subscribers cross 45 million
Netflix announced that starting in January 2025, WWE’s Raw, a professional wrestling programme, will be live on Netflix in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America, with other countries and regions to be added over time.
New Delhi: American OTT streaming platform Netflix added 13.1 million paid subscribers worldwide in the fourth quarter, with 2.91 million in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region alone. The company does not disclose country-specific numbers but referred to the success of its non-English language programming including The Railway Men from India (with 11.2 million views) as a driver.