New Delhi: American OTT streaming platform Netflix added 13.1 million paid subscribers worldwide in the fourth quarter, with 2.91 million in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region alone. The company does not disclose country-specific numbers but referred to the success of its non-English language programming including The Railway Men from India (with 11.2 million views) as a driver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue in Q4 grew 12% year-on-year (YoY), or 13%, on a foreign exchange neutral basis, Netflix said. Average revenue per member (ARM) was up 1% YoY on both a reported and F/X neutral basis, in-line with its expectations of “roughly flat year-over-year" ARM due to limited price increases over the last 18 months as well as price reductions in some countries early in 2023. These were partially offset by price rises in the US, UK and France in Q4FY23, the company said.

“We largely put price increases on hold while we were rolling out the paid sharing work (restrictions on password sharing) because we saw that as a form of substitute price increase. Now that we're through that, we're able to resume our standard approach towards price increases. Those changes went well, better than we forecasted. And we'll continue to monitor other countries and try and assess when we've delivered enough additional entertainment value. We look at engagement retention acquisition as a signal there, so that we can go back to members and ask them to pay a bit more to keep that positive flywheel going," said Gregory K. Peters, co-CEO, president and director, Netflix, during an earnings call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the company announced that starting in January 2025, WWE’s Raw, a professional wrestling programme, will be live on Netflix in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America, with other countries and regions to be added over time. In addition, Netflix will become the home of WWE shows and specials outside the US, including SmackDown and NXT, as well as its premium live sports events—like Wrestlemania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble—and documentaries and series beginning in 2025. “WWE is great sports entertainment with a huge, established and passionate fanbase, and we believe this long-term partnership will be a big value add for our members," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

