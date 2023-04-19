Netflix forecast misses Wall Street consensus, shares dip2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:02 AM IST
From January through March, Netflix added 1.75 million streaming subscribers, missing analyst estimates of 2.06 million additions
Netflix Inc added fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter and offered a forecast below analyst estimates for the next three months as it delayed a broader launch of its password-sharing crackdown.
