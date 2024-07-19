India leads in Netflix paid subscriber additions, ranks third in revenue growth for Q2

Netflix's success in India was driven by titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Amar Singh Chamkila and licensed films such as Laapataa Ladies and Shaitaan.

Lata Jha
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Overall in the Asia Pacific region, Netflix added 1.53 million new subscribers in Q2 FY24, versus 1.22 million in the same period a year ago.
Overall in the Asia Pacific region, Netflix added 1.53 million new subscribers in Q2 FY24, versus 1.22 million in the same period a year ago.

For Netflix Inc., India became the second-largest martket in terms of paid net subscriber additions and third-largest by revenue percentage growth in the June quarter, said the American streaming platform.

The streaming platform's success in the country was driven by titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which clocked 15 million views, Amar Singh Chamkila with 8.3 million views and licensed films such as Laapataa Ladies and Shaitaan.  

Read this | Amazon has upended the streaming ad market, and Netflix is paying the price

While the company doesn’t disclose country-specific numbers, it added 2.8 million new subscribers in the Asia Pacific in its second quarter. 

Globally, the streaming giant added 8.05 million new subscribers, ending the April-to-June period with a total of 277.7 million subscribers.

Netflix follows a January to December fiscal year.

“India's growth is a story that we see playing out very similarly around the world. The product market fit is what drives our ability to attract members, retain them and monetize them as well. So, I feel like what's going on in the quarter has been this ongoing build,” Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive, president and director, Netflix, said during an earnings call. 

He referred to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar as an “incredibly ambitious series” and the platform’s biggest drama series to date in India. 

“On top of that, our original films and our licensed films immediately following theatrical, continue to thrill our members. So, we pick them well, we program well. We improve the product-market fit. We improve engagement, we grow members, we grow our revenue. It's the same formula, I think, everywhere we go. And there's certainly plenty of room to grow in India as long as we keep thrilling our audiences there,” he added.

To be sure, there has been a visible change in Netflix’s India approach over the last couple of years, according to media experts, with the company making a conscious effort to get its act together. 

For starters, it slashed prices by 18 to 60% in December 2021, in an attempt to reach more people. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at  199 per month, now costs only 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on any one device, is priced at  199 versus  499 earlier. It has also tied up with mobile operators that offer their subscribers bundled packages.

In addition, the platform has made a conscious attempt to bring out content that appeals to a wider audience. It has released a bunch of critically acclaimed titles in quick succession over the last year, including Trial by Fire, Scoop, Kohrra, Kathal, Guns & Gulaabs and The Romantics

The latest slate, announced at the end of February, follows a similar template. This includes The Great Indian Kapil Show, a comedy special by popular actor Kapil Sharma and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Also read| Netflix needs another midstream change in India. Here’s why

For the April-June quarter, the streaming giant reported a net profit of $2.1 billion and a revenue of $9.6 billion.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndia leads in Netflix paid subscriber additions, ranks third in revenue growth for Q2

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue