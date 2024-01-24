Netflix hits fourth-quarter subscriber record, fueled by ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Killer’
Netflix added 13.1 million subscribers in the December quarter, its largest-ever fourth-quarter subscriber growth, handily exceeding projected gains of 8.97 million. That brings the total number of subscribers to 260 million.
Netflix on Tuesday blew past Wall Street subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong slate of shows that included the final season of the long-running royal drama “The Crown" and David Fincher's original film, “The Killer."
