Netflix plot twist was foreshadowed

Even given a flat performance since the company’s first downbeat projection three months ago, Netflix shares remain up 62% for the year—second only to Amazon among megacap internet names. So high expectations are still baked in, creating some risk heading into the new year against tough comparisons and an ultra-competitive field. The past 12 months have seen the addition of major new streaming services owned by companies like Disney, AT&T and Comcast—all of whom have deep libraries and a strong incentive to pour more resources into their efforts. Disney is even under pressure from an activist to kill its dividend to free up more capital to make exclusive programming for its Disney+ service.