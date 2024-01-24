Netflix Q4 earnings: How password crackdown helped streaming giant to boost subscriptions; prices likely to go up
Streaming giant Netflix released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday and reported significant increase in subscription which touched a whopping 13.1 million in December 2023. This is a biggest jump, the OTT platform witnessed in one quarter since 2020 and seems to be the result of its crackdown against password sharing. Netflix took a contentious decision in 2023 by discontinuing the practice of permitting users to share passwords with individuals not residing in the same household and the practice is not going to end anytime soon.