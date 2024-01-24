Streaming giant Netflix released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday and reported significant increase in subscription which touched a whopping 13.1 million in December 2023. This is a biggest jump, the OTT platform witnessed in one quarter since 2020 and seems to be the result of its crackdown against password sharing. Netflix took a contentious decision in 2023 by discontinuing the practice of permitting users to share passwords with individuals not residing in the same household and the practice is not going to end anytime soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix said that they are well on their path to growth and may soon consider increasing the prices of their plans. The company was holding the price rise to check the impact of its password sharing crackdown, but after the Q4 results, the subscription rates are expected to go up.

"We largely put price increases on hold as we rolled out paid sharing. Now that we're through that, we're able to resume our standard approach," co-chief executive Greg Peters said as per BBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix said that most of its users chose the cheapest plan and didn't care much about the advertisements, the company rolled out in 12 countries including major markets like US and UK. The OTT platform said that plan with the advertisements accounted for 40% of all subscriptions.

The cheaper plans by Netflix came as the company found itself in middle of serious crisis during 2022 when the subscriber rate started declining and the subsequently profits took a plunge. The rejig in the plans and crackdown on password sharing were some course correction measures taken by the company.

'Thrilled' with engagement Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive of Netflix told Business Insider that the company is "thrilled" with the engagement trends. "Our engagement is a bit impacted by our paid sharing. Think about it like fewer households using the same account," Sarandos said. "So as those folks spin off and get their own accounts, and we win them over with our programming, that will normalize and continue to grow. We're really pleased with our engagement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top official mentioned that the typical Netflix user spends approximately two hours daily engaging with the platform, and popular shows such as "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" have garnered massive viewership globally.

