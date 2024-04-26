Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.15% YOY

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : Netlink Solutions India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.06% & the profit increased by 62.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30111.48% and the profit increased by 396.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 189.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 471.44% q-o-q & increased by 73.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.78 for Q4 which increased by 62.48% Y-o-Y.
Netlink Solutions India has delivered 66.27% return in the last 1 week, 123.32% return in last 6 months and 50% YTD return.
Currently the Netlink Solutions India has a market cap of ₹44.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.75 & ₹55.35 respectively.
Netlink Solutions India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.84
|0.01
|+30111.48%
|1.37
|+34.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.4
|0.14
|+189.35%
|0.37
|+7.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|+7.99%
|0.05
|+9.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.65
|0.33
|+99.94%
|0.69
|-5.34%
|Operating Income
|1.19
|-0.32
|+471.44%
|0.69
|+73.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.67
|1.02
|+458.73%
|3.45
|+64.35%
|Net Income
|4.5
|0.91
|+396.63%
|2.77
|+62.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.78
|3.58
|+396.65%
|10.94
|+62.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.84Cr
