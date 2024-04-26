Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.15% YOY

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : Netlink Solutions India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.06% & the profit increased by 62.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30111.48% and the profit increased by 396.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 189.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.44% q-o-q & increased by 73.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.78 for Q4 which increased by 62.48% Y-o-Y.

Netlink Solutions India has delivered 66.27% return in the last 1 week, 123.32% return in last 6 months and 50% YTD return.

Currently the Netlink Solutions India has a market cap of ₹44.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹174.75 & ₹55.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netlink Solutions India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.84 0.01 +30111.48% 1.37 +34.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.4 0.14 +189.35% 0.37 +7.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 +7.99% 0.05 +9.17% Total Operating Expense 0.65 0.33 +99.94% 0.69 -5.34% Operating Income 1.19 -0.32 +471.44% 0.69 +73.71% Net Income Before Taxes 5.67 1.02 +458.73% 3.45 +64.35% Net Income 4.5 0.91 +396.63% 2.77 +62.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.78 3.58 +396.65% 10.94 +62.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1.84Cr

