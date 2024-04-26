Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.15% YOY

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.15% YOY

Livemint

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.06% YoY & profit increased by 62.15% YoY

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live

Netlink Solutions India Q4 Results Live : Netlink Solutions India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 34.06% & the profit increased by 62.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30111.48% and the profit increased by 396.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 189.35% q-o-q & increased by 7.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.44% q-o-q & increased by 73.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.78 for Q4 which increased by 62.48% Y-o-Y.

Netlink Solutions India has delivered 66.27% return in the last 1 week, 123.32% return in last 6 months and 50% YTD return.

Currently the Netlink Solutions India has a market cap of 44.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 174.75 & 55.35 respectively.

Netlink Solutions India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.840.01+30111.48%1.37+34.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.40.14+189.35%0.37+7.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05+7.99%0.05+9.17%
Total Operating Expense0.650.33+99.94%0.69-5.34%
Operating Income1.19-0.32+471.44%0.69+73.71%
Net Income Before Taxes5.671.02+458.73%3.45+64.35%
Net Income4.50.91+396.63%2.77+62.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.783.58+396.65%10.94+62.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.